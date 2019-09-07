GALLERY: Gympie Cats U12s looking to make it three straight

Photos View Photo Gallery

AUSSIE RULES: The Gympie Cats under-12 team will be just one win from securing the flag when they battle Kawana at Maroochydore tomorrow.

The Cats will play for their third consecutive premiership after taking out back-to-back titles under former coach Price Hill.

Team manager Tim Mathison said his boys would need a champion effort.

"Everyone will have to bring their A game,” he said.

"Kawana are going to have a challenge but hopefully we can sing the club song on Sunday.”

Gympie Cats under-12s - (Back from left) Luke Hamilton (coach), Aralia Scammell, Patrick Osborne, Cody Mathison, Archie Baltzer, Jacob Osborne, Tye Willis, Bryson Cottom, Max Kirsopp, Bailee Green, Dylan Mathison, Cooper Creighton, Jason Ogden, Elliot Nolan, Tom Stegemann and Tim Mathison (Manager). (Front) Flynn Nolan, Patrick Bourke, Mitchell Hill, William (Billy) Davies, Matthew Stegemann, Jaxon Warren, Cohan Lowe and Fred Hamilton. Miriam Hanmer

Coach Luke Hamilton described each player's biggest strengths:

William 'Billy' Davies (captain): Our captain courageous. Great leader, all the players look up to him.

Dominates the ruck, hard to stop, splits the packs, fast and skilful. Watch out Kawana, here comes Billy.

Mathew 'Big Mat' Stegemann (vice-captain): His height and skills are unstoppable. He is a major part of the team's success.

Dylan Mathison: Kicked five goals last week to help Gympie make the grand final. Positions himself perfectly. Great mark and shot for goal.

Fred Hamilton: Averages more than 10 tackles and 20 possessions per game. Great season. Voted the best player in the league. Hard-ball getter and will be hard stop tomorrow.

AFL - Gympie Cats under-12s centre Fred Hamilton is the 2019 AFL Queensland Sunshine Coast juniors Best & Fairest under 12 gold winner.

Bryson Cottom: First season, one of the youngest but, boy, can he play. Reads the play well, great mark, terrific future.

Bailee Green: Fast, loves a bounce and very hard to catch. Silky skills and will be very important on game day.

Max Kirsopp: Another one of our young guns. Plays half back, smart and his talk helps control the backline. Loves attacking the ball and booting it long.

Patrick 'Mr Utility' Osborne: Plays well under pressure. A real club man helping whenever he can and still very young with another two years in the under-12s.

Patrick 'Mr Consistent' Bourke: Hasn't played a bad game all year. Left-footed midfielder. Loves a goal. Elite skills and very evasive. This will be his third grand final in a row.

Gympie Cats under-12s - Patrick Osborne, back. Bec Singh

Cody Mathison: High possession getter. He won the goal-kicking and knows where to be at the right time. His speed and skills are up there with the best in the competition.

Jason 'Young Gun' Ogden: Plays in the pocket and very brave. Cares for his teammates and makes sure he shares the ball around. Great team player.

Aralia Scammell: Our No.1 female player. Loved by the team and always at the right place at the right time. Hopefully she makes the winning touch.

Tye Willis: Dangerous, plays off the half forward. Fast and skilful. First year player who will go along way. He could be the difference between the two sides.

Mitchell 'Mr Reliable' Hill: He always beats his man. Strong overhead and has never been part of a losing grand final team. Very important to the team.

Gympie Cats under-12s - Mitchell Hill, back. Bec Singh

Cohan Lowe: He plays his first grand final tomorrow. Strong and determined and always plays his part in a key position. Would love a premiership medal.

Flynn Nolan: A key player who always gets a lot of possessions. Fast skills and plays on whenever possible. Will have a big role as Kawana plays their best players on the wing.

Tom 'Big Tom' Stegeman: Our smallest and youngest player at eight years old. What he lacks in height he makes up in courage. Super hard at the ball. This could be the first of many grand finals for this young man.

Elliot Nolan: One of the youngest in the team but his kicking skills and marking skills are excellent. Positions himself well, tackles hard and loves a goal.

Gympie Cats under-12s - Elliott Nolan, wing. Bec Singh

Archie Baltzer: Has improved out of sight. Had a great game last week. His best assets are his leads and marks, making him an excellent forward-line player. Tackles hard and keeps the ball up-forward.

Jacob Osborne: One of our key players. Positions himself well and tackles hard. Will be a very important player for us and will play hard and fair come the grand final.

Cooper Creighton: A broken arm has prevented him from playing but he will wear the Cats jumper on the bench. Has a great future, one of our best tacklers.

Jaxon Warren: Another one of our injured players who will support the team on the bench. He is an elite mid-fielder with all the skills.