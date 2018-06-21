Menu
WINNERS: Fever celebrate their grand final victory.
GALLERY: Gympie basketball finals, all the winners and MVPs

Rebecca Singh
by
21st Jun 2018 10:17 AM
The Fever senior women's team and Warriors High School Junior side proved too strong as they were dubbed the grand final winners of the 2018 season on Tuesday.

With so much talent on the court, season 2 will bring more excitement.

The Fever brought the heat to the Pavilion defeating Mystics 50 to 42.

The season MVP and grand final MVP went to Fever's Kiah Monk and the players player was awarded to Mystics' Tanzi Smith and Joanne Hose.

The women's competition was not the only exciting action, the junior comp was an absolute nail-bitter with Warriors winning by a single point.

It was an exciting end to a great season with the Raptors going down 44 to 45.

Warriors MVP and season MVP was Jenna Dibsdale-Goodwin.

Raptors MVP's were Callum Dean and Mitchell Corrigan.

