For the lovers of anything 4wd's and those just a bit curious, there is something for everyone as Gympie 4x4 Accessories open day celebrate their 10th birthday.

The Cooloola 4wd Club doing demonstrations of what to do if your bogged in the sand, jumping castle to keep the kids entertained, Zinc 96.1 entertaining the crowd and a sasuage sizzle.

Prizes are being awarded every hour and many other product demonstrations.