GO PUMPKIN GO: The pumpkin roll was a popular event at the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival.
News

GALLERY: Great roll-up at Goomeri Pumpkin Festival

Matt Collins
by
28th May 2019 9:00 AM
THOUSANDS of pumpkin-loving fans rolled up at the annual Goomeri Pumpkin Festival.

There was something for everyone at the well-known Queensland festival.

Festival-goers from all over the state enjoyed great weather to go along with the pumpkin-based stalls, activities, events, demonstrations and of course, the ever-popular pumpkin roll.

This year involved three full days of action in the lead-up to the annual vegetable-loving festival.

The pre-festival action included indoor bowls, movies in the hall, bingo, barefoot bowls, trivia, wine testing and of course the Twilight Markets.

But nothing was going to upstage Sunday's festivities.

From TV chefs, roving entertainers, the huge street parade, mini pig races, and live entertainment all day long, the 2019 Goomeri Pumpkin Festival was another huge success for the quiet country town.

Browse our extensive photo gallery from the 2019 Goomeri Pumpkin Festival below.

South Burnett

