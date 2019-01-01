GALLERY: Goomeri has a bucking good New Year's

BUCKING GOOD: Plenty of action at the bull riding during Goomeri's New Year's Eve Rodeo.

BUCKING GOOD: Plenty of action at the bull riding during Goomeri's New Year's Eve Rodeo. Matt Collins

AUSTRALIANS count in the new year in an assortment of ways, but here in the South Burnett we proudly do things a little bit differently.

Rodeo enthusiasts of all ages made their way to the Goomeri Showgrounds for the annual New Year's Eve Goomeri Rodeo.

In conjunction with the National Rodeo Association, the Goomeri rodeo hosted both the open and junior rodeo series events.

The event started at 8am New Year's Eve morning with junior events including dummy roping, calf tying and pole bending for the under 12s, 15s and 18s respectively.

But, as the last 2018 sun set over the horizon, the rodeo action started to take off.

After 5pm, the Goomeri Showgrounds filled with campers, families and other excited New Year's Eve revellers who were not disappointed with the rodeo action.

The barrel racing, rope and tie, and breakaway roping events entertained fans but there was no mistaking the highlight of the night.

Bull riding may be one of the quickest sporting events, but what it lacks in duration it certainly makes up for in excitement.

Seeing a brave human atop of a one-tonne beast hurtling uncontrollably into the air at high velocity is a remarkable sight.

Considering these courageous people are holding on for dear life with only one hand, it is quite a feat.

Each second seems like a lifetime as the bull riders attempt to get the points and stay on the bucking bull for eight seconds.

Perhaps the bravest men in the ring are the rodeo clowns, who consistently put themselves between the fallen rider and imminent danger.

They may dress funny, but there is nothing laughable about the courage they show after the bull boastfully ejects another valiant participant.

After the rodeo action, popular South Burnett band, Muddy Flats had attendees bopping away late in to the night.

The 2018 Goomeri New Year's Eve rodeo was made that much better with a perfect Summer's day.

Which, as 2017 attendees will agree, was a welcome sight compared to the very wet night experienced at the previous year's festivities.

