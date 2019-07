GOLFING BUDDIES: Geoff Scuhh, John Godsall, Brian Carroll and Peter Reilly compete in the 4BBB Stableford at Gympie Pines Golf Club today.

GOLFING BUDDIES: Geoff Scuhh, John Godsall, Brian Carroll and Peter Reilly compete in the 4BBB Stableford at Gympie Pines Golf Club today. Philippe Coquerand

Photos View Photo Gallery

GOLF: There was close to 90 golfers competing in the 4BBB (Four ball stableford) competition at the Gympie Pines Golf Club today.

Results to come.