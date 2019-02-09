Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOP SPEED: Gympie Gold paceman Brycen Mitchell.
TOP SPEED: Gympie Gold paceman Brycen Mitchell. Bec Singh
News

Gallery: Gold's battling for finals spot against Nambour

Rebecca Singh
by
9th Feb 2019 4:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

CRICKET: In a must win Gympie Gold were on the back foot early losing all their seven remaining wickets for a total of 123.

The Nambour bowlers utilised the pitch with Kobi Griggs doing most of the damage taking five wickets.

Gold's pacemen were ready to strike back with Brycen Mitchell taking the Nambour's two opening bastmen.

Cutters are 5/105. It will be a close finish but Gold will need some quick wickets in the last session to keep their finals hopes alive.

More to come.

gympie cricket gympie gold xi gympie sport nambour cutters spencer oval
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Colts bowling attack delivers against Valleys

    premium_icon GALLERY: Colts bowling attack delivers against Valleys

    News Colts bowling attack made runs hard to come by and side were too strong for the Valleys, winning with eight wickets in hand.

    • 9th Feb 2019 5:36 PM
    TRUE CRIME: 6 of Gympie's most notorious men and women

    premium_icon TRUE CRIME: 6 of Gympie's most notorious men and women

    News These people made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

    • 9th Feb 2019 4:20 PM
    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    News This is the best deal we have ever offered

    REVEALED: 8 big council projects coming to Gympie this year

    premium_icon REVEALED: 8 big council projects coming to Gympie this year

    News THEY sometimes attract enthusiasm and at other times, criticism.