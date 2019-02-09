Gallery: Gold's battling for finals spot against Nambour

Photos View Photo Gallery

CRICKET: In a must win Gympie Gold were on the back foot early losing all their seven remaining wickets for a total of 123.

The Nambour bowlers utilised the pitch with Kobi Griggs doing most of the damage taking five wickets.

Gold's pacemen were ready to strike back with Brycen Mitchell taking the Nambour's two opening bastmen.

Cutters are 5/105. It will be a close finish but Gold will need some quick wickets in the last session to keep their finals hopes alive.

More to come.