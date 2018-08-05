GALLERY: Fun in the sun at weekend Wishlist Festival

LOCALS and Gympie Hospital supporters made the most of their weekend with a fun day out in the sunshine at yesterday's Wishlist Jazz & Wine Festival at the Gunabul Homestead.

The event, which has raised more than $62,500 in the past two years for Gympie Hospital, included live music, cheese platters from Kenilworth Dairies, a wide selection of fine wine, beer, other beverages and a gourmet barbecue.

Yesterday's event saw proceeds go specifically towards a $19,532 Telehealth Service for Gympie Hospital's Paediatric Room, "to connect the region's young patients with top paediatric specialists” at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Wishlist's project to "provide family accommodation (closer) to SCUH than the current facility” in Nambour was also on the funding agenda.

Gympie Hospital Acting Director of Nursing Nick Jones said securing the Telehealth Service was vital for the Hospital.

"We really want to get this piece of equipment and associated software to our hospital to provide specialist advice and guidance for our paediatric patients through videolink,” Mr Jones said.

"This will support patients and families, improve health outcomes and provide timely expert advice. It will also assist in the transfer of unwell children to receive the specialist care they require, while also giving us the option of patients remaining here at Gympie Hospital with care provided locally.”

The festival was proudly sponsored by The Gympie Times, Schuh Group and Zinc 96.1.