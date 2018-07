ON THE BALL: Liam Rose looks to get past the defender with his fancy footwork.

ON THE BALL: Liam Rose looks to get past the defender with his fancy footwork. Bec Singh

Photos View Photo Gallery

GYMPIE youngsters were able to brush up on their football skills during the school holidays as the K3 Coaching Clinic was held today.

With numbers doubling from the last clinic, the future stars furthered their knowledge of the game through different skills.