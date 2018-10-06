GALLERY: Fishing club celebrates milestone in style

Photos View Photo Gallery

FISHING: The 20th birthday celebration of the Tin Can Bay Fishing Club was brought in with style but there is plenty of excitement for the next chapter.

Club president Jim George said it was a wonderful in front of the supporters and was happy to see the direction the club is moving towards.

"There were about 100 people celebrating the club's birthday. It was great, we were overwhelmed by the attendance,” he said.

"Member for Gympie Tony Perrett and local councillor Mark McDonald were here to support us.

As George looks to step down as president at the next annual general meeting, it is through his leadership since 2012 that the club has become what it is today.

"The club has 115 current members but it is continuing to grow. We have applications for membership regularly,” he said.

"When I joined the club in 2012, there was only six members to now grow to what we have today was great.

"I have been on the committee for the past six years as president and now it is time for me to vacate and let new members take the helm. My role will be more a supportive role, we have given them the foundation.”

Despite stepping down as president, George said he hopes to see the club buy a boat.

"Members that don't have a boat can go out in our own small vessel with one of our experienced members and teach them how to enjoy fishing in the protective waters of the sandy straits,” he said.

"Our storage shed was build with that purpose in mind.”

For more information phone James George on 0408 661 506 or email tcbfishingclub@bigpond.com.