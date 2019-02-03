GALLERY: Fierce competition from state championships

ROLL UP: Gympie's team of four in the Queensland Indoor Bowls Restricted Rinks Comp. (From left) Gavin Martin, Gympie and Districts Indoor Bowls Association secretary Phyllis Kerr, Audrey Goldsworthy and Cliff Pearce.

BOWLS: The Queensland Indoor Bowls Restricted Rinks competition did not disappoint with the best bowlers from across the country bringing fierce competition to Gympie on the weekend.

About 132 players took to the mats with Gympie achieving their goal.

"There was strong competition on Saturday,” Gympie and Districts Indoor Bowls Association secretary Phyllis Kerr said.

"We wanted to be competitive for the tournament and we did that.

"There were players from all ages who competed.”

Despite the heat concerning Kerr before the event, the cooler temperature was a relief.

"We were so lucky there was cloud cover which made it more comfortable,” Keer said.

"I was panicking it was going to be very hot. I rang the secretary of the Queensland Indoor Bowls Association to warn the clubs of the heat.

"We had the doors open and the fans on which did help.”

This event is played every four years in Gympie and competitors enjoyed their time in the Gold City.

Caloundra Indoor Bowls players Glenda Wilkinson said she "loves coming to Gympie”.

"We always have a lot of fun in Gympie and we love coming here because of the hospitality and the friendly atmosphere,” she said.