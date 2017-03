Lachlan Williams, Tim Morris, Mason McGlone, Sam Franks, Jakeb Ptolemy, Cameron Seth and (Front) Jacob Wheeler making their own fun at Jack Stokes Oval.

Photos View Photo Gallery

YOU didn't need to be on the field to be snapped having fun at Jack Stokes Oval on Saturday night.

Our photographer was on hand to take a few pictures of friends and family cheering their teams on at the Devils-Stags rugby clash.

Was your picture taken?

RELATED: GALLERY: Highlights from the Devils-Stags rugby clash