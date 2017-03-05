Gallery exhibitions celebrate Gympie's 150 years

NOW AND THEN: Artist Rhonda Rettke models a felt hat inspired by an old tractor seat at the Gold Mining and Historical Museum as part of the exhibition Now and Then that explores contemporary historical stories.

AN EXHIBITION with a difference opens at Gympie Regional Gallery today at 6.30pm at the Twilight Suitcase Market.

To celebrate Gympie's 150th birthday, six local artists have worked closely with the Kilkivan District Museum, Gympie Mining and Historical Museum and the Gympie Woodworks Museum to bring an exhibition that takes a fresh approach to Gympie's history.

The Now and Then exhibition has been curated by artist Judy Barrass who loves working with artists and museums. Visitors are sure to find something of interest to amuse or delight in the works on display.

Works in the exhibition range from a humorous re-creation of objects from the Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum as felt hats, to a video and sound installation that draws attention to the sounds of the past and present.

Artist Meaghan Shelton has been working closely with the Woodworks Museum inserting a woman's presence into the masculine environment of the mill manager's office.

The heritage-listed desk from the office will be on loan to the Gympie Regional Gallery to form part of her contemporary crochet installation that forms a special addition to the exhibition, highlighting the collaboration between the artists and the museums.

The six artists taking part in the project are John Gerritsen, Robin Hines, Rhonda Rettke, Meaghan Shelton, Barb Hart and Shawn Jarvey.

Two young artists from the region have contributed to the project. Mikaela Butcher and Jaime Southern have used stories and objects in the museums as inspiration for short digital animations.

There will be an artist's discussion on Tuesday, March 28 at 1.30pm to find out more and exhibition guided tours on next Tuesday and Saturday, March 18. This exhibition will be on view until April 22.

To continue the G150 theme, an exhibition named Edward Bytheway celebrates the life of a significant man from Gympie's history who was a shop owner, councillor, manufacturer, importer and footwear agent on the Gympie goldfields.

The exhibition includes maps, photos, objects and documents of Gympie during the late 1800s and early 1900s.

There will be an Art and History discussion and morning tea on Wednesday (March 8) at 10.30am with Linda Atkinson, the author of the book titled Edward Bytheway, local history officer Beth Wilson and local historian Geoff Smith. This exhibition will be on view until March 25.

Downstairs is an exhibition of drawing and playing card designs by Hervey Bay artist Brett A. Jones. Titled Brett A. Jones 3rd Solo Exhibition, the exhibition is a result of six years of intensive work in highly detailed graphite and pastel artworks. The exhibition includes the original artwork for his latest set of playing card designs.

Gympie Regional Gallery is situated at 39 Nash St, Gympie, just a short stroll from the Mary St shopping precinct, with opening hours from Tuesday to Saturday 10am-4pm. Inquiries 5481 0733.

Drawing workshop

IF YOU'VE always wanted to draw realistically don't miss the opportunity to attend a three-day freehand drawing workshop at the Gympie Regional Gallery facilitated by Brett A. Jones on Friday, March 17, Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 from 10am-4pm each day.

Brett is a very accomplished pencil, pastel and playing card artist, and writer for Artists Back to Basics, Creative Artist, and Drawing with Brett A. Jones magazines and this workshop is held in conjunction with his latest exhibition.

Learn freehand drawing techniques with Hervey Bay artist Brett A. Jones at a three-day workshop held in conjunction with his latest exhibition on view at Gympie Regional Gallery.

Aspects of freehand drawing are covered from the most basic fundamentals right through to the most advanced techniques with lots of practical demonstrations and personal guidance. Suitable for all skill levels from absolute beginner to established artists, this workshop will really take you to the next level with your art, no matter what medium you like to work in or your favourite subject matter, with proven methods.

The workshop includes the three six-hour classes and all equipment and materials needed. Bookings and payment are essential to secure your place. Phone the gallery on 5481 0733.

Art fun for kids

BRING your children to ART STARS, a creative art group today at the Gympie Regional Gallery at 39 Nash St.

Children respond to the exhibitions on view and make art together in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Two sessions run from 10am-noon for children aged 5-9 years and 1-3pm for young people aged 10 and up.

There is no need to book, simply turn up. Cost is $2 to cover materials and is facilitated by Sandra Ross, the Gallery's education officer.

Painting the Nude in Alla Prima

TIN Can Bay artist Robin Hines will be facilitating a Painting the Nude workshop in Alla Prima on Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9 at the Gympie Regional Gallery from 9am-3pm each day.

Alla Prima means 'wet-on-wet' with paint applied to previously laid layers of wet paint.

You will be using oil paint and a life model with props to paint in the style of Edgar Degas who influenced Robin's painting in the exhibition Now and Then.

No turpentine will be used as some people don't like the smell. Bookings and payment are essential to secure your place. Phone 54810733 for bookings and cost.

Heritage Art Competition

ENTRIES are due for the annual Gympie Regional Gallery Heritage Art Competition on Thursday, April 20.

The competition requires artists prepare a painting on any aspect of our heritage within the Gympie region around the theme The G150: People, Places and Events.

The theme was set by the Gympie Regional Council Heritage Advisory Committee for 2017.

The painting should be your interpretation of what you see as Gympie's real nuggets, with consideration given to Gympie's 150th year since James Nash discovered gold. References can come from historical or contemporary images.

Need inspiration for the competition? Come to a Gympie Regional Gallery tour on Tuesday, March 7 at 1.30pm or Saturday, March 18 at 11am. Or join a G150 History Discussion on Wednesday, March 8 at 10.30am or an Artist, Curators and History Discussion on Tuesday, March 28 at 1.30pm.

The competition will be held at the annual Gympie District Show from May 18-20, then at the Gympie Regional Gallery from May 23-June 17.

For any further information please download an entry form from gympie.qld.gov.au/gallery or call 5481 0733. Entry forms are also available from the Gallery at 39 Nash St, Gympie or region's libraries.