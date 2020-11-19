Menu
Dane Lamprecht and Tom Pienaar arrive at Cooloola Christian College’s 2020 formal.
GALLERY: Dazzling photos of Cooloola College’s big night

scott kovacevic
scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
19th Nov 2020 10:18 PM | Updated: 20th Nov 2020 12:02 AM
IT was a night of stunning smiles, dazzling dresses and smart suits at Cooloola Christian College as its Year 12 cohort celebrated the end of an era.

Cooloola’s celebrating students for 2020 were:

Hunter Austin

Hailey Belling

Michael Benoit

Anna Bradbury

Colby Brierley

Jay Burnett

Kate Davis

Zachary Donnelly

Tiffany Flenady

Mackenzie Granshaw

Jodie Hall

Tylah Hatchman

Talisa Herrington

Jack Hodgson

Adam Hof

Madelyn Hyett

Emma Kraak

Dané Lamprecht

Mathias Martin

Ella Norman

Tom Pienaar

Georgia Pike

Isabella Polley

Saul Roberts

Addison Shearer

Haelee Welch

