GALLERY: Dazzling photos of Cooloola College’s big night
IT was a night of stunning smiles, dazzling dresses and smart suits at Cooloola Christian College as its Year 12 cohort celebrated the end of an era.
Photos
RELATED
- GALLERY: Stunning photos of Gympie’s biggest high school formal
- 45 PHOTOS: Gympie High turns up glamour for 2020 formal
Cooloola’s celebrating students for 2020 were:
Hunter Austin
Hailey Belling
Michael Benoit
Anna Bradbury
Colby Brierley
Jay Burnett
Kate Davis
Zachary Donnelly
Tiffany Flenady
Mackenzie Granshaw
Jodie Hall
Tylah Hatchman
Talisa Herrington
Jack Hodgson
Adam Hof
Madelyn Hyett
Emma Kraak
Dané Lamprecht
Mathias Martin
Ella Norman
Tom Pienaar
Georgia Pike
Isabella Polley
Saul Roberts
Addison Shearer
Haelee Welch