Madeleine Suttie with her medal.
GALLERY: Day 6 of the Gympie Eisteddfod

Philippe Coquerand
1st Aug 2018 6:32 PM
THE 2018 Gympie Eisteddfod has been a huge success so far with many talented young individuals and schools competing.

So far students have participated in dance, piano and instrumental with today's session focusing on vocal.

Organisers said they've been impressed with the stand-out of talent presented in this year's eisteddfod.

The Gympie Times will continue presenting exclusive coverage of the Gympie Eisteddfod held at the Civic Centre. Tomorrow will be the final day.

