Curra Community Hall - Sam Dobson and Ash (puppy), Emily Ward and Lass (puppy)
Curra Community Hall - Sam Dobson and Ash (puppy), Emily Ward and Lass (puppy)
GALLERY: Curra Hall has successful grand opening

JOSH PRESTON
3rd Jun 2018 12:01 AM
THE Curra community hall enjoyed a successful grand opening today, as locals turned out to enjoy a sunny start to winter at the David Drive complex.

Mayor Mick Curran and Councillor Glen Hartwig were among the distinguished guests present to cut the ribbon and officially introduce the new 200-capacity hall to its community.

A jumping castle, face painting, tug-of-war, games, live music by the Curra Music Group and Dan and Krissy, disc dog demonstrations, market and food stalls were all part of the fun.

READ MORE: $385k Curra hall blowout 'feels like a slap in the face'

Developing the hall didn't come without controversy, with a $385,000 blowout in the cost of the project revealed by Gympie Regional Council last July.

After originally expecting a cost of $715,000, council was told the blowout was caused by an external surveyor's "incorrect assumptions”.

An artist's impression of the proposed Curra Community Hall.
An artist's impression of the proposed Curra Community Hall. Contributed

Cr Curran previously said what the council would ultimately be spending was the same as the initial forecasts before $399,000 in state funding was granted in February 2017.

The project was then expected to cost $1.1 million, with the extra funding to be allocated from surplus.

