Paella in the Paddock at Cooloola Berries, Sunday, May 5, 2019. Keeva Josefski.
Paella in the Paddock at Cooloola Berries, Sunday, May 5, 2019. Keeva Josefski. Donna Jones
News

GALLERY: Crowd enjoys a perfect day at Cooloola Berries

by Donna Jones
5th May 2019 4:53 PM
PLENTY of people took advantage of the gorgeous cloudless skies today and mild temperatures to hit the Cooloola Farm Trail as part of the GourMAY celebrations.

This month long festival to promote Eat Local Month has a calendar chock full of great events including Paella in the Paddock at Cooloola Berries every Sunday.

Around 150 soaked up the atmosphere at Cooloola Berries and enjoyed a live performance from sister act, Sista Lee, and were happy to wait for a heaping helping of Jason Lewis' authentic Spanish paella, cooked in a massive paella pan.

Plus there was a pop up market there with a number of fresh food stalls from other farm gate and local producers.

While it's still a little early for strawberries, that didn't stop a couple of kids getting in the fields to investigate.

And the new lavender fields were thick with fragrance and literally buzzing with busy honey bees.

Paella in the Paddock is on every Sunday in May from 1-4pm but the farm gate and cafe is open from 8-5pm. Bookings are recommended on 5486 7512 or through Facebook or hello@cooloolaberries.com.au.

