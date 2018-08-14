GALLERY: Cooloola off the boil against Buderim

WHAT A SHOT: Cooloola Heat's David Dixon lines up a nice hit in Gympie on Sunday.

WHAT A SHOT: Cooloola Heat's David Dixon lines up a nice hit in Gympie on Sunday. Leeroy Todd

HOCKEY: Cooloola Heat men will be hoping to finish the season on a high note after being beaten 3-1 by Buderim in their last home game of the year on Sunday.

The Cooloola players were still in the game at the end of the first half but became their own worst enemy in the second half.

"I just don't know what happened; they just switched off in the second half,” coach Neil McKean said.

"We missed opportunities again but hopefully we can finish the season off on a good note against Flinders on Sunday.”

McKean will be hoping his side's attack improves.

"If you aren't scoring goals you can't win,” he said.

"We have been struggling with our attack all season. It will be something we will need to work on for next season.”

Heat v Flinders, 4pm SCHA, turf.