Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WHAT A SHOT: Cooloola Heat's David Dixon lines up a nice hit in Gympie on Sunday.
WHAT A SHOT: Cooloola Heat's David Dixon lines up a nice hit in Gympie on Sunday. Leeroy Todd
News

GALLERY: Cooloola off the boil against Buderim

Rebecca Singh
by
14th Aug 2018 5:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

HOCKEY: Cooloola Heat men will be hoping to finish the season on a high note after being beaten 3-1 by Buderim in their last home game of the year on Sunday.

The Cooloola players were still in the game at the end of the first half but became their own worst enemy in the second half.

"I just don't know what happened; they just switched off in the second half,” coach Neil McKean said.

"We missed opportunities again but hopefully we can finish the season off on a good note against Flinders on Sunday.”

McKean will be hoping his side's attack improves.

"If you aren't scoring goals you can't win,” he said.

"We have been struggling with our attack all season. It will be something we will need to work on for next season.”

Heat v Flinders, 4pm SCHA, turf.

cooloola heat men flinders gympie sport neil mckean people of gympie
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Foxtel to launch Australia's first 4k channel

    Foxtel to launch Australia's first 4k channel

    Entertainment AUSTRALIANS will finally be able to tune into next-generation television broadcasts later this year.

    • 14th Aug 2018 6:30 PM
    TOTES ADORBS: 65 of Gympie's best dog photos

    premium_icon TOTES ADORBS: 65 of Gympie's best dog photos

    News Check out our heart-melting gallery.

    • 14th Aug 2018 6:29 PM
    Heading to Muster? Get ready for a big hurdle

    Heading to Muster? Get ready for a big hurdle

    News Travellers advised to arrange new transport.

    'Nothing about it was a dog': big cat sighting near Gympie

    'Nothing about it was a dog': big cat sighting near Gympie

    News 'It was just the shape of it that really struck me'

    Local Partners