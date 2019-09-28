Gympie Go Kart state titles - Liam Thomson #9 Pacific Gympie race team Troy Jegers News GALLERY: 42 cool pics from Cooloola Kart Club state titles by Troy Jegers Troy Jegers Full Profile Login to follow 28th Sep 2019 6:06 PM premium_icon Subscriber only 0 0 Subscriber Exclusives premium_icon BREAKING: Man charged over brutal bashing outside Gympie pub News Police have charged a 31-year-old Gympie man after an alleged assault outside a hotel. 28th Sep 2019 6:54 PM premium_icon Official opening of new Kandanga Tennis Centre News Official opening of new Kandanga Tennis Centre 28th Sep 2019 6:40 PM premium_icon Official opening of new Rural Fire Brigade building News Official opening of new Rural Fire Brigade building 28th Sep 2019 6:29 PM premium_icon ‘They were kicking girls. They had no respect’ News A house party celebrating the end of high school descended into pandemonium when gatecrashers attempted to rush the venue, allegedly stabbing two people. 28th Sep 2019 6:10 PM premium_icon Tigers fans get party started on Swan St AFL The party has kicked off as Tigers fans spill from the Punt Rd grounds to celebrate on Swan St after Richmond’s domination of GWS in the AFL grand final premium_icon Battle to keep ‘pet' crocodiles off death row News A Queensland man will take on the State Government after he was told the lives of his beloved pet crocodiles were hanging in the balance.