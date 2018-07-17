GALLERY: Cooloola Heat take on Flinders at Gympie

GUTSY: Cooloola Heat's Nathan Stephens runs down the flank during the clash against Flinders on Sunday.

HOCKEY: A PLUCKY Cooloola Heat side found themselves lamenting a costly error after their narrow Sunshine Coast Hockey Association Round 15 loss to Flinders on Sunday.

Following a tightly-contested first half which saw the two sides deadlocked on the scoreboard, a set-piece mistake resulted in the Heat conceding a crucial rebound goal before giving up another in junk time.

The fifth-placed Heat haven't won since their Round 3 triumph over Nambour on March 25, but coach Neil McKean said the 2-0 Flinders result didn't properly tell the story of the game.

"We were in the fight, but we were just a bit unlucky,” he said.

"There was an opportunity for us to score in the second half with a corner, but we stuffed that up ... and three passes later they had a goal against the play.

"That kicked us in the guts a little bit, and they scored again with one minute to go when we were in full-on attack mode.

"It's been the story of the season for us, it just hasn't been going our way.”

With four games left in the season and just one more on home turf, McKean remains optimistic about his side's chances of returning to the winners' circle.

"We'll keep our heads together and build a basis for next year, but we want to finish off strong and cause some upsets.

"We're confident we can let them (opponents) know we're here.”

McKean said a highlight of the game came in the form of Gympie girl Piper Treeby, who umpired alongside Ben Fitzpatrick at just 14 years of age.

The Heat face a road trip to Caloundra this Sunday.