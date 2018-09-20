GALLERY: Cooloola Heat players win big at presentation night

Photos View Photo Gallery

HOCKEY: Cooloola Heat men's and women's sides traded in their hockey uniforms to dress up and celebrate another great season at the TSR medal presentations last week.

This year there was another trophy added to the TSR medal and coaches awards.

"The inaugural JR Award is in honour of Jan Reilly, who passed away last year,” Gympie Hockey coaching director and MC Ben Fitzpatrick said.

"She did a lot for Gympie Hockey and this award recognises that.

"The JR trophy was won by Tony and Judy Stevens for the amount of work they have done for the Heat.”

The 2018 recipients of the TSR medal men's and women's medals were Harrison Parker and Tamyka Clark.

"From hearing the reports and speaking to everyone it was on the money and they were the deserved winners,” he said.

"It was a good way to celebrate the season and gives a chance for everyone to get dressed up and not worry about playing and have a good night.”

The TSR medal was started in 2010 and Fitzpatrick said it was a way for Gympie Hockey to have their own night.

"It works similar to the AFL Brownlow Medal. It is a point system with three, two and one point given by coaches,” he said.

"None of the players know until the night, there were only three people who knew before the presentation. We have a countdown of the games, which makes a bit of a night out of it.

"TSR were our sponsors from day one and we decided to name it after them.”