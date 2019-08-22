GALLERY: Combined Gympie school stage show gets rave reviews

The cast with director Zac Bolton of Sleep Over.

The cast with director Zac Bolton of Sleep Over. Donna Jones

students combine for bizarre sleep over

Little kids have their biggest day out yet

THE feedback received from the audiences at the Sleep Over stage show, a collaborative effort between secndary students from James Nash, Gympie High and St Patrick's, was resoundingly positive, with two standing ovations.

There were three performances today at the Heritage Theatre at Gympie Civic Centre and all three received glowing reviews.

Director, Zac Bolton from Brisbane, worked extensively with the cast and crew to develop a story formulated by the students from headlines they found in the print media.

Check out some of the photos here.