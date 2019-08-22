Menu
The cast with director Zac Bolton of Sleep Over.
The cast with director Zac Bolton of Sleep Over.
GALLERY: Combined Gympie school stage show gets rave reviews

Donna Jones
22nd Aug 2019 4:44 PM
students combine for bizarre sleep over

Little kids have their biggest day out yet

THE feedback received from the audiences at the Sleep Over stage show, a collaborative effort between secndary students from James Nash, Gympie High and St Patrick's, was resoundingly positive, with two standing ovations.

There were three performances today at the Heritage Theatre at Gympie Civic Centre and all three received glowing reviews.

Director, Zac Bolton from Brisbane, worked extensively with the cast and crew to develop a story formulated by the students from headlines they found in the print media.

Check out some of the photos here.

gympie schools gympie state high school james nash state high school lifestyle education st patrick's college gympie theatre and arts
Gympie Times

    TRAPPED: Woman injured in Gympie escalator incident

    Man who wants 21,000ha near Imbil locked up slams criticism

    How fighting extremism could start in the classroom

