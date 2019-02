HOWZAT: Colts spinner Andrew Mallet took four wickets.

HOWZAT: Colts spinner Andrew Mallet took four wickets. Bec Singh

Cricket: Colts bowling attack made runs hard to come by and side were too strong for the Valleys, winning with eight wickets in hand.

Valleys were bowled for a total of 40.

Colts spinner Andrew Mallet was the leading wicket taker with 4/12.

Chris Hughes, Anthony Smerdon and Joel Hughes all took two wickets each.

There is just one week of the regular season before finals.