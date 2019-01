HOLIDAY FUN: Felix Stayt had a great time at the Gympie Aquatic Centre on Saturday afternoon.

CHILDREN are enjoying the last week of school holidays in Gympie by spending it at the Aquatic Centre.

Yesterday many children along with their parents attended the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre to cool off as the heat reached above 30C.

