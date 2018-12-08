GALLERY: Champions toppled in grand final

TRIUMPH: A-grade Winners Hit That (back from left) Grant Ferguson, Craig Hewitt, Jono Scheuber, Luke Lidbetter and Paul Chammen. (Front) Abbey Stokes.

TRIUMPH: A-grade Winners Hit That (back from left) Grant Ferguson, Craig Hewitt, Jono Scheuber, Luke Lidbetter and Paul Chammen. (Front) Abbey Stokes. Connor Peckitt

VOLLEYBALL: It was the ultimate underdog victory as Hit That beat the champion Tin Can Bay in the open A-grade grand final on Thursday night.

Tin Can Bay has held the trophy for the past 11 seasons but was no match for Hit That who won 25-17, 18-25, 25-23 and 25-11.

Hit That came out firing and had Tin Can on the back foot early winning the first set.

With Tin Can dominating the second set, it was going to be a four-set grand final.

Players rallied for both teams producing some exceptional spikes but Hit That clinched the third by two points and the fourth.

A repeat of last season's grand final in the women's brought excitement on the court as Bed Bugs tried for victory.

The Gingerbreds were too strong in the end, winning 25-23, 25-19 and 25-21.

Despite going down in straight sets, the Bed Bugs had the Gingerbreads shaken and will be a force next year.

Grab next week's The Gympie Times for the full photo spread on the B-grade and C-grade grand finals.