NIGHT OUT: Tyler Brook and Amy Hewitt enjoy some fun on the town.

Photos View Photo Gallery

GYMPIE hit the town over the weekend for some fun and frivolity, or to catch up with some friends.

Our photographer was on hand at Club 88 to snap a few social snaps, and you can see them right here.

Was your picture taken?

INTERESTED IN THE PEOPLE OF GYMPIE? Then click here and FOLLOW to to keep up-to-date