Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFL - Gympie Cats vs Brothers Bulldogs - Thomas Martin
AFL - Gympie Cats vs Brothers Bulldogs - Thomas Martin Leeroy Todd
AFL

GALLERY: Cats beat Dogs, continue finals push

JOSH PRESTON
by
15th Jul 2018 2:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: A STRONG first half saw a rejuvenated Gympie Cats side run out winners over the Brothers Bulldogs at Ray Warren Oval yesterday afternoon.

Still missing suspended skipper Lanze Magin and tall Hayden Graham, the Cats applied early pressure to their opponents and were rewarded with a 32-point advantage at the main break.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

GYMPIE SPORT

AfL - Gympie Cats vs Brothers Bulldogs - 3 quarter time team talk
AfL - Gympie Cats vs Brothers Bulldogs - 3 quarter time team talk Leeroy Todd

Courtney Findlay's side held steady in the second half and triumphed 15.10 (100) to 11.7 (73) when the final siren sounded.

Their latest win gives the Cats more breathing room in third spot on the AFL Wide Bay ladder, putting the Bulldogs' finals hopes in serious doubt with four home-and-away games left to play.

Fellow Bundaberg side Across the Waves drew two games clear of Brothers with their big win over last-placed Maryborough, while the Hervey Bay Bombers overran their top-placed cross-town rivals Bay Power with a 91-64 victory.

The Round 14 results come amid news AFL Wide Bay President Anthony Stothard began a league-wide crackdown on melees during games.

NewsMail reporter Shane Jones revealed all six clubs in the competition received an email from AFL Wide Bay in the bye week regarding recent fights, including the Cats/Hervey Bay Bombers stoush involving Magin and Graham.

"Melees are not acceptable under any circumstance and will not be tolerated in the competition,” Stothard said.

"It was a blanket group email that was sent to everyone.

"We are going to do whatever it takes to stop this from happening.”

The Gympie Times will have more on the Cats' win over the Bulldogs later this week.

AROUND THE GROUNDS - AFLWB Round 14

Cats 15.10 (100) def. Bulldogs 11.7 (73) at Ray Warren Oval

Bombers 14.7 (91) def. Power 9.10 (64) at NE McLean Oval

Maryborough 2.3 (15) lost to Across the Waves 43.17 (275) at Port City Park

across the waves afl afl wide bay bay power brothers bulldogs gympie afl gympie cats gympie sport hervey bay bombers local afl local sport photo gallery sport
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Witness captures footage of mystery Gympie shed fire

    UPDATE: Witness captures footage of mystery Gympie shed fire

    Breaking WITNESS video footage has emerged of the shed fire at a Ray St property in Gympie this afternoon.

    International Space Station to be seen across Queensland

    International Space Station to be seen across Queensland

    News And you won’t even need a telescope to see it.

    Council wants you to have your say on Gympie's heritage

    premium_icon Council wants you to have your say on Gympie's heritage

    Council News Feedback wanted on future of historic park.

    RECORD BREAKER: Coldest morning of the decade hits Gympie

    RECORD BREAKER: Coldest morning of the decade hits Gympie

    Weather Gympie saw its coldest start of the decade this weekend.

    Local Partners