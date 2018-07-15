Menu
Bush to Beach Fundraiser
Bush to Beach Fundraiser Leeroy Todd
GALLERY: Bush to Beach fundraiser a big hit

JOSH PRESTON
15th Jul 2018 7:00 PM

THE Rainbow Beach and Gympie region communities ensured last night's Bush to Beach 2 Fundraising Dinner was a roaring success.

Rainbow Beach drought angel ready to help the west again

Headed by drought angel Tony Stewart and Marlene Owen in partnership with the Tin Can Bay Lions and the Rainbow Beach Drought Runners, approximately 160 people turned out to help in the efforts to bring youngsters from the drought ravaged Windorah area to the Cooloola Coast.

Legendary entertainer Rodney Vincent gave an acclaimed performance, while reports suggest the menu on offer was exquisite.

Check out our photo gallery below and stay tuned for Tony Stewart's reflection on the event in The Gympie Times this week.

bush to beach fundraiser gala event gympie region rainbow beach tin can bay
Gympie Times

