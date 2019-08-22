Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

GALLERY: Bruce Hwy traffic gets awesome Gympie greeting

scott kovacevic
by
22nd Aug 2019 12:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

DRIVERS on the Bruce Highway were greeted by a world of fictional characters this morning when Two Mile State School's students turned out to celebrate Book Week.

About 50 students turned into superheroes, cowboys and literary icons as part of the week's theme "reading is my secret power" and greeted early morning commuters as they headed up and down the highway.

MORE NEWS

* Mary Valley Rattler ready to roll out celebrations

* State Government tries to shut down Gympie company

Their enthusiasms was met in kind, with cars honking and truck's blaring their horns in response.

The Gympie Times was on hand to capture some of the colourful costumes on display, and you can check them out in the gallery above.

book week education gympie education gympie school students two mile state school
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Man who wants 21,000ha near Imbil locked up slams criticism

    premium_icon Man who wants 21,000ha near Imbil locked up slams criticism

    News Sunshine Coast hinterland naturalist hits back at what he says is one-sided coverage of his proposal to convert 21,000ha of Imbil forest to a conservation park

    Are you finished?: belligerent Gympie prisoner goes too far

    premium_icon Are you finished?: belligerent Gympie prisoner goes too far

    News The man didn't seem to know which prison he was sitting in.

    How fighting extremism could start in the classroom

    premium_icon How fighting extremism could start in the classroom

    Religion & Spirituality New report highlights the importance of teaching religion in schools