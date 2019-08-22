GALLERY: Bruce Hwy traffic gets awesome Gympie greeting

Photos View Photo Gallery

DRIVERS on the Bruce Highway were greeted by a world of fictional characters this morning when Two Mile State School's students turned out to celebrate Book Week.

About 50 students turned into superheroes, cowboys and literary icons as part of the week's theme "reading is my secret power" and greeted early morning commuters as they headed up and down the highway.

MORE NEWS

* Mary Valley Rattler ready to roll out celebrations

* State Government tries to shut down Gympie company

Their enthusiasms was met in kind, with cars honking and truck's blaring their horns in response.

The Gympie Times was on hand to capture some of the colourful costumes on display, and you can check them out in the gallery above.