GALLERY: Brophy's boxing night has crowd hooked.

SEEING STARS: A contender is rattled by a big right from the fighter. Matt Collins

IT MAY be the last boxing tent in the world, but Fred Brophy and his mates still know how to put on a great show.

With classic Aussie tunes floating across the cool Kilkivan night sky, more than 200 boxing enthusiasts eagerly waited outside Fred Brophy's tent on Saturday, April 6 for the night of action to begin.

ROLL UP: Hundreds of fight fans attended Fred Brophy's boxing tenet in Kilkivan on Saturday night. Matt Collins

Scattered amongst the hundreds of punters were seven brave contenders.

Little did the excited yet patient crowd know, but they may have been standing shoulder to shoulder with one of the evening's main attractions.

Because very soon, the country's last showman, Fred Brophy, would call seven volunteers out of the crowd to go pound-for-pound with his talented fighters.

Some of who have proven themselves so worthy they have been immortalised with their own painting on the boxing tent stage.

DOUBLE TAKE: 'Chopsticks' next to his immortalised painting at Fred Brophy's boxing tent. Matt Collins

Inside the tent, these accomplished fighters were meticulously preparing and warming up for the night's festivities.

Some fighter's preparations were more unique than others.

JUGGLING BOXER: Unusual warm up drills at Fred Brophy's boxing tent in Kilkivan. Matt Collins

Nanango publican and all round good guy Drew Jackson, aka Tiny Tim, was one of those fighters.

However Jackson looked anything but nervous leading up to his bout.

HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMP: Nanango's Drew 'Tiny Tim' Jackson in good spirits before his bout. Matt Collins

"I saw a couple of blokes in the crowd who will probably be up for a fight," he said.

"You can just tell."

"Get a few drinks into them and then you know they'll be ready to go."

Brophy may be well into his 60s, but he climbed the ladder up to the main stage like a teenager and banged his loud drum which silenced the crowd.

"Ladies and gentleman we are going to swing into action," he said.

"My name is Fred Brophy and I am the fairest referee in the outback."

BANG THE DRUM: Fred Brophy gets the night's events under way. Matt Collins

Brophy called out for volunteers and quicker than a right hook to the ribs from one of his fighters, he had seven eager contenders.

THE CONTENDERS: All the contenders line up before their bouts with the fighters. Matt Collins

The large crowd made their way into the tent and after the introductions and welcomes were completed with little fuss, Brophy blew the whistle to commence the first fight.

Barefoot and dressed in his jeans and a t-shirt, the first contender found out very quickly he was very much involved in a contact sport.

STANDING TALL: The contender looks fresh early on in round one. Matt Collins

To his credit, he got in some good shots and held his own.

However he would've proudly been nursing some quality war wounds with his Sunday morning coffee and toast.

WORSE FOR WEAR: The brave contender gets his wounds looked at. Matt Collins

Every man, woman, child and even a couple of dogs who attended Brophy's fight night left with a huge smile.

SHORT JABS: The fight night motivated even the youngest of spectators. Matt Collins

As they left the venue they shared their favourite story of a fighter making fun of the contender by fighting with one hand behind their back.

Or the contenders who nearly got a surprise victory over the heavily favoured Brophy's fighter.

But they all agreed they would be back again to see the country's last showman, Fred Brophy and his team of talented and big-hearted fighters.

