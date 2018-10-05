Menu
BRONCOS TEE OFF: Brisbane Broncos former player Jack Reed , player Andrew McCullough, Gympie Devils president, Brisbane Broncos game development officer former player Darren Burns and players Matt Gillett and Corey Oates enjoy their day in Gympie.
GALLERY: Broncos hit the greens of Gympie

Rebecca Singh
by
5th Oct 2018 6:09 PM
Golf: The rain did not stop any of the players from enjoying their day on the green at Gympie Pines Golf Course yesterday with four Brisbane Broncos.

Corey Oates, Andrew McCullough, Matt Gillett and Jack Reed made the trip to help raise money for Gympie Men of League and the Junior Development program.

"The rain did not stop anyone. Us golfers are tough, we can handle any conditions,"

Gympie Devils president, Brisbane Broncos game development officer and former Broncos player Darren Burns said.

"We had about 70 golfers turn up which we were happy with."

