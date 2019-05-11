GALLERY: Baker Boy performs at Health Check Day in Gympie

Menu
JOSH PRESTON
11th May 2019 6:51 PM
JONES Hill State School was packed to the rafters on a sunny Saturday afternoon for Well Person's Health Check Day, which featured a headline performance from popular young artist and 2019 Young Australian of the Year Baker Boy.

The 22-year-old Indigenous Australian rapper, singer and dancer performed a bevy of his most well-known hits including Mr La Di Da Di, Black Magic and Cool as Hell to get the crowd - filled equally with listeners young and old - on their feet.

Other entertainers at the free annual event, which was run by the North Coast Aboriginal Corporation for Community Health, included The Last Kinection, Dallas Woods (also emcee for the day), Andrea Kirwin, the Gubbi Gubbi Traditional Dancers, Wakka Wakka Dance Group, Kotor Sogipu Torres Strait Island Dancers and local artists Alistair Bartholomew, Greg Dreise and Liam Waller.

The aim of the event was to bring the Gympie and Sunshine Coast Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander community together for a fun day with a major emphasis on health.

This year's theme was "goongalba”, which translates to "good clean water for good health”.

Check out our best photos from the event.

