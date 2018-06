COACHING TIPS: Australian Diamond and Sunshine Coast Lightning player Steph Wood giving some advice to the Pandas netball team.

COACHING TIPS: Australian Diamond and Sunshine Coast Lightning player Steph Wood giving some advice to the Pandas netball team. LEEROY TODD

Photos View Photo Gallery

NETBALL: Gympie's netball sides got some tips from one of the best in the business yesterday when Australian Diamond, Sunshine Coast Lightning player and 2018 Samsung Ambassador Steph Wood visited Gympie netball.

Pandas and Victory Fire were the two lucky sides to get some coaching tips off Wood.

Both sides will be a force in the regular competition which is played on Monday's at the Gympie Netball Courts.