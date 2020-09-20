GALLERY: Action-packed rugby at Albert Park
THE Gympie Hammers and Nambour Toads battled it out in Saturday’s action-packed Bone of Contention match as they played for the coveted trophy.
It was a nailbiting match but the Gympie Hammers took an early lead with the score 14-7 at half time, and kept the momentum going to take out the match 26-19.
The match was also a final farewell for local rugby legend Bryce “Skip” Henderson, as he took to the field for the last match of a stellar 643-game career.
The Gympie women’s team also had something to celebrate, winning 33-22 over the Maroochydore Swans.
Check out some of the action below.