GALLERY: Action-packed rugby at Albert Park

THE Gympie Hammers and Nambour Toads battled it out in Saturday’s action-packed Bone of Contention match as they played for the coveted trophy.

It was a nailbiting match but the Gympie Hammers took an early lead with the score 14-7 at half time, and kept the momentum going to take out the match 26-19.

The match was also a final farewell for local rugby legend Bryce “Skip” Henderson, as he took to the field for the last match of a stellar 643-game career.

The Gympie women’s team also had something to celebrate, winning 33-22 over the Maroochydore Swans.

