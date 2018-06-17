Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AIRBORN: Who would have thought such a heavy vehicle could get so much air beneath it?
AIRBORN: Who would have thought such a heavy vehicle could get so much air beneath it? LEEROY TODD
News

GALLERY: Action from the Mothar Mt monster trucks

by Donna Jones
17th Jun 2018 3:30 PM

THERE was action aplenty at Mothar Mountain Speedway when the monster trucks roared into town last night.

Catch all the action with our photo gallery.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
entertainment gympie region monster trucks mothar mountain speedway photo gallery
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Two young men dead after horror crash

    UPDATE: Two young men dead after horror crash

    News POLICE have confirmed two young Gympie region men are dead after a horrific single-vehicle car accident at Curra on Saturday night.

    GALLERY: There was plenty of action at Cooloola BMX

    premium_icon GALLERY: There was plenty of action at Cooloola BMX

    News Young and not-so-young took to the BMX track at Gympie Sunday.

    • 17th Jun 2018 3:00 PM
    Gympie vet warns pet owners: Look out for this winter threat

    Gympie vet warns pet owners: Look out for this winter threat

    News "All year round is the way to go for prevention.”

    • 17th Jun 2018 3:00 PM
    Young Imbil rider's lucky escape

    Young Imbil rider's lucky escape

    News Imbil youth rolls quad bike on private property.

    Local Partners