Roma, Tilda and Bennett Lehmann with their best cow and calf winning ribbon at the 79th Goomeri Show on March 23, 2019.
GALLERY: A day at the Goomeri Show

Marguerite Cuddihy
23rd Mar 2019 6:37 PM
BEFORE the decent fall of rain 10 days ago, the Goomeri Show Society was worried the show wouldn't go on.

But the rain greened the grounds and softened the sand.

President Lyle Hasselbach said it was a welcome downpour.

"It's a green drought here at the moment," he said.

"A week ago I thought we'd only have five prime cattle.

"It's dry out there, especially around Tansey where a lot of our produce comes from."

Mr Hasselbach said the year after Beef in Rockhampton usually meant a quiet cattle showing.

"Considering that and the dry, I couldn't believe how many entrants we had - nearly 100 stud cattle and 50 prime cattle," he said.

"I think the rain's made people feel a lot better.

"The cooking, the fine art and farm produce exhibits have all been great.

"The volunteers and exhibitors have done a great job too, without them, we don't have a show."

Check out the photo gallery below:

 

South Burnett

