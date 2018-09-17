GALLERY: 800 people pack Albert Park for Devils celebration

Photos View Photo Gallery

Rugby League: More than 800 people flooded through the gates at Albert Park to celebrate the Gympie Devils' 20th anniversary with an afternoon of league.

Broncos legend Petero Civoniceva, ex-Bronco Jack Reed and former NRL player Gympie's Kris Kahler pulled the boots on again to have a run on the field. Gympie players had some of the best water boys, league legend Allan 'Alfie' Langer and David Stagg.

Broncos legend Allan 'Alfie' Langer. Correne Leitch

This year's celebrations not only featured the Brothers and Wanderers clash but a women's game between Gympie and Wondai.

"There were some comments about how great it was to have a girls' game and how great it was to see women playing rugby league,” Devils president and Brisbane Broncos game development officer Darren Burns said.

"People loved the Wanderers and Brothers game last year, with the growing interest the women's game was featured and we gave an opportunity to Gympie legends to put the boots on. I think we covered all the bases.”

Gympie women take to the field for the Devils 20th anniversary celebration. Correne Leitch

A former Bronco himself, Burns said he was happy to put the boots back on.

"I enjoyed it. I miss the game and to have the opportunity to run around on the field and have fun with like-minded people is always a pleasure,” he said.

Wanders v Brothers. Correne Leitch

With many memories from the day there were a few highlights that stood out for Burns.

"The highlight was having the NRL players Petero, Jack and Alfie there and also seeing people interacting with each other who have not seen each other for a long time catching up.