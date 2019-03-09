GALLERY: 8 glamour photos from Fashions on the Field

Fashions of the field - Ladies (from left) Winner contemporary Helen Strong, runner-up contemporary Margery Mayall, winner best headware Verelle O'Shanesy, runner-up classic Kellie Mahlstedt and winner classic Rebecca Jane.

Fashions of the field - Ladies (from left) Winner contemporary Helen Strong, runner-up contemporary Margery Mayall, winner best headware Verelle O'Shanesy, runner-up classic Kellie Mahlstedt and winner classic Rebecca Jane. Bec Singh

It was the perfect way to celebrate Gympie's first race meet of the year with the Fashions on the Field.

This year there was a first for the gentlemen's category.

Take a look at some of these photos from Saturday's event.

Categories that people entered were:

Ladies Contemporary

Winner: Helen Strong

Runner-up: Margery Mayall.

Ladies Classic

Winner: Rebecca Jane

Runner-up: Kellie Mahlstedt.

Gentlemen:

Winner: Trevor Bell

Runner-up: Lon Gray

Best Dressed Couple

Winner: Trevor and Zena Bell

Runner-up: Bruce Baxter and Kikki Watt

Headware

Winner: Verelle O'Shanesy