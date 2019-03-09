GALLERY: 8 glamour photos from Fashions on the Field
It was the perfect way to celebrate Gympie's first race meet of the year with the Fashions on the Field.
This year there was a first for the gentlemen's category.
Take a look at some of these photos from Saturday's event.
Categories that people entered were:
Ladies Contemporary
Winner: Helen Strong
Runner-up: Margery Mayall.
Ladies Classic
Winner: Rebecca Jane
Runner-up: Kellie Mahlstedt.
Gentlemen:
Winner: Trevor Bell
Runner-up: Lon Gray
Best Dressed Couple
Winner: Trevor and Zena Bell
Runner-up: Bruce Baxter and Kikki Watt
Headware
Winner: Verelle O'Shanesy