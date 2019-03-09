Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fashions of the field - Ladies (from left) Winner contemporary Helen Strong, runner-up contemporary Margery Mayall, winner best headware Verelle O'Shanesy, runner-up classic Kellie Mahlstedt and winner classic Rebecca Jane.
Fashions of the field - Ladies (from left) Winner contemporary Helen Strong, runner-up contemporary Margery Mayall, winner best headware Verelle O'Shanesy, runner-up classic Kellie Mahlstedt and winner classic Rebecca Jane. Bec Singh
News

GALLERY: 8 glamour photos from Fashions on the Field

Rebecca Singh
by
9th Mar 2019 10:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

It was the perfect way to celebrate Gympie's first race meet of the year with the Fashions on the Field.

This year there was a first for the gentlemen's category.

Take a look at some of these photos from Saturday's event.

Categories that people entered were:

Ladies Contemporary

Winner: Helen Strong

Runner-up: Margery Mayall.

Ladies Classic

Winner: Rebecca Jane

Runner-up: Kellie Mahlstedt.

Gentlemen:

Winner: Trevor Bell

Runner-up: Lon Gray

Best Dressed Couple

Winner: Trevor and Zena Bell

Runner-up: Bruce Baxter and Kikki Watt

Headware

Winner: Verelle O'Shanesy

fashions on field gympie racecourse gympie races gympie sport gympie turf club horse racing race club tradies and ladies
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    GALLERY:16 snaps from Gympie's first race meet of 2019

    premium_icon GALLERY:16 snaps from Gympie's first race meet of 2019

    News THE Gympie Turf Club rang in the racing season in style today, with a great turnout gracing the lush green garden to watch the Tradies & Ladies Cup.

    • 9th Mar 2019 11:00 PM
    WATCH: Double celebration for Colts in cricket grand final

    premium_icon WATCH: Double celebration for Colts in cricket grand final

    News 'I had to make up for it and make them pay for it.'

    • 9th Mar 2019 9:46 PM
    IN A FLASH: Favourite storms home to win Gympie feature race

    premium_icon IN A FLASH: Favourite storms home to win Gympie feature race

    News Stay tuned to The Gympie Times for our full raceday coverage.

    Imbil motorbike crash puts rider in hospital

    premium_icon Imbil motorbike crash puts rider in hospital

    News QAS Media reported the crash happened at about 11:30am this morning.