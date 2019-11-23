Menu
RACE DAY: Debbie-Lee Wilcox and Tami Herring at the RSLA Diggers Cup 2019. Photo Josh Preston
GALLERY: 77 faces from Gympie’s last race day of 2019

Philippe Coquerand
23rd Nov 2019 7:58 PM
THE Gympie Turf Club celebrated it’s last race day of the year in style with a huge crowd in attendance, gracing the lush green gardens to watch the RSLA Diggers Cup and the feature race, in memory of Ashley Birt.

Here’s a look at 31 of our best photos from the event so far.

Stay tuned to The Gympie Times early next week for more stunning photos, including the winner of the feature race, the winner of the Madill Motor Group car draw and the Fashions on the Field.

