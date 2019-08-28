GALLERY: 68 pics from Gympie's stellar netball grand finals

Gympie Senior Netball grand final and presentations. A Grade team 'Apparently' were (back from left) Carleigh Munn, Jeanene Munn, Lauren Cartwright and Heidi Stanton and (front) Abbi Schluter, Matilda Gook, Kira Smith and Carol Flikweert.

Donna Jones

NETBALL: Competition is always fierce between Gympie region senior A-grade teams Apparently and Insiders, and this week's grand final was no exception with Apparently having the last laugh.

After a close first quarter, Apparently put their foot on the accelerator to beat the minor premiers 50-28.

"The game was actually much tighter than the score tells - the first quarter was pretty close,” Gympie Netball president Colleen Miller said.

Roger Marrington

"Insiders had two players away with six players on the court, which had an impact on the score.

"They have had close games all season. You cannot give Apparently an inch.”

In the senior B-grade it was Priceline that beat the minor premiers Mayhem in a two point nail-biter 39-37.

"This was the first time this season that Priceline actually beat Mayhem,” she said.

"It was a very close game and could have gone either way.”

Some players will continue playing in the club's summer competition which starts next month. Contact Colleen Miller on 0431 259 961 to play.