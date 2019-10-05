GALLERY: 65 photos of the cricket action at One Mile Ovals

Photos View Photo Gallery

CRICKET: In hot conditions four Gympie teams are battling for the win today as Harlequins take on Valleys and Wests take on Colts at One Mile Oval.

With plenty of overs still left, it will be anyone's game.

Can the reigning premiers Colts take their second win or will Wests celebrate their first victory?

Harlequins are chasing their third straight win of the season as Valleys try to end that party.

Get down to One Mile to watch the action between the Gympie Regional Cricket sides.