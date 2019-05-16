Gympie show - Cooper Hauser, Jordan Hauser, Jasmine Gibson, Hannah Robertson Zachary McConville Troy Jegers News GALLERY: 62 great pix from Day 1 of the 2019 Gympie Show by Shelley Strachan Shelley Strachan Full Profile Login to follow 16th May 2019 5:21 PM premium_icon Subscriber only 0 Photos View Photo Gallery 0 2019 gympie show Read More Login to follow gallery Read More Login to follow gympie show Read More Login to follow gympie show photos Read More Login to follow rural Read More Login to follow whatson Read More Login to follow 2019 gympie show gallery gympie show gympie show photos rural whatson