GALLERY: 61 photos from the basketball grand finals

BASKETBALL: Celtics easily took gold in the men's grand final against Reptors, 91-62, at The Pavilion last weekend.

Well rested and awaiting their chance to finally win a championship after two previous finals, the Reptors sputtered out of the gates. In uncommon fashion, the Celtics scored 22 to the Reptors 10 in the first quarter.

Tenacious defence and finishing touches from the more experienced Celtics was too much for the Reptors, who were never in the game.

The Junior High School final had a close start, with just two points separating the Raptors and Warriors. It was the big guys, Harrison Muller and Isaac Emery with their blocks who made it hard for the Warriors to score and Raptors won 53-39.

For the Warriors, Jenna Dibsdale-Godwin scored 14 and Joshua Jamieson added 11, but in the end the Raptors were on fire when it counted most.

It was a nail-biter in the Primary School Under-12s right until the third quarter but Thunder were too strong for the Saints, who were defeated 54-50. The Saints were led by their MVP, Zavia Van Zutphen scoring 26 points, while the Thunder shared the wealth.

Thunder were led by Joshua Elson's 23 points, and Indy Andrews with 14 points and some key blocks.

It was Daniel Dighton that stole the show, having his best game of the season, scoring 7 points and creating havoc on defence with countless steals, earning him the MVP of the game and defensive player of comp.