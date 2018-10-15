Menu
SHED TORN APART: A shed is destroyed in last Thursday's tornado storm.
News

GALLERY: 60 photos of Gympie's 'hailnado' destruction

Philippe Coquerand
by
15th Oct 2018 9:25 AM
Check out some of the photos from last Thursday's destructive hailnado that tore through the Gympie region.

Gympie Times

