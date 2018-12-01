Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HERE TO STAY: Sue Paton, Tash Moffett, Helen Perrett and Karyn Jennings attended the 'Country at the Beach' event at Rainbow Beach.
HERE TO STAY: Sue Paton, Tash Moffett, Helen Perrett and Karyn Jennings attended the 'Country at the Beach' event at Rainbow Beach. Philippe Coquerand
News

GALLERY: 59 photos from Rainbow Beach Music Festival

Philippe Coquerand
by
1st Dec 2018 7:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS the first day of Summer and it was a scorcher with temperatures hitting 34C.

But that didn't stop more than 1000 people from attending 'Country at the Beach' music festival at Rainbow Beach, an event that brought people from as far as Townsville, Rockhampton, Gladstone, Brisbane and Tweed Heads to celebrate with some good tunes and company.

The event was held at the Rainbow Beach Sports Club with organisers adament it will be a tradition to stay.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Nathan Kropp (Kroppy) along with his mates wanted to celebrate the first day of summer by bringing some country music to Rainbow Beach.

"I think the crowd attendance has been great, it's good to see a lot of people come and support the event," Mr Kropp said.

"We'll be having this event every year, it will be the first Saturday of summer every year."

The headline act for tonight starts at 7pm with Travis Collins - CMC 'Male Artist of the Year.'

A courtesy bus servicing Rainbow Beach, Inskip Point and Carlo Point will be available from 8-10pm for all party goers.

Please call the Rainbow Beach Sports Club 07 - 5486 3191 to make bookings.

best of country caitlyn shadbolt cooloola coast country at the beach country music country musicians gympie gympie region rainbow beach rainbow beach community rainbow beach sports club rainbow beach sports ground summer 2018 travis collins what's on
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    GALLERY: 29 photos from Gympie darts presentations

    premium_icon GALLERY: 29 photos from Gympie darts presentations

    News DART players celebrated a successful season at the Gympie Civic Centre last night.

    • 1st Dec 2018 7:51 PM
    FIRE UPDATE: Seven crews fighting Cooloola campground fire

    FIRE UPDATE: Seven crews fighting Cooloola campground fire

    News Close call at Glastonbury while Tinnanbar bushfire still burns.

    Local Partners