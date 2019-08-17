GALLERY: 56 pics of the record crowd at the Nolan Muster Cup

Photos View Photo Gallery

THE Nolan Muster Cup Day did not disappoint racegoers with a record breaking crowd of 1700.

"It was just huge, it felt as though we had more than,” Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill said.

"It has been sensational and a lot of fun. The weather has been perfect, you could not have asked for better weather.”

Nolan Muster Cup Day Socials - Terry Nolan and Pat Nolan. Troy Jegers

Nolan Meats director Terry Nolan said there was about 330 people in the Nolan marquee and there were a few interstate and international guests.

"I think this is our seventh consecutive year of running of the cup and we try and get a few people to come along,” he said.

"We have a guest from Egypt and then some from South Australia and all over the country.”

Nolan Gympie Muster Cup Race 5 - horse Grande Casadora and jockey Louise Dillon win the main race. Troy Jegers

On the track, there was biggest number of fields, 80 nominations for the five races, which made for some exciting racing.

"The Muster Cup itself had some strong fields,” Mr Nolan said.

"I think the top weight (of one horse) was 67kg which is huge for a horse on the sand track and last year's winner Fasta Than Light comes in with 54 or 55kg so he could be a good bet on the weights.

"It is good for the district and every hotel in Gympie is booked out so it is pretty good for the local commerce.”