Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
READY, STEADY, GO: More than 500 riders attended the official opening of the Mary Valley Rail Trail at Imbil today.
READY, STEADY, GO: More than 500 riders attended the official opening of the Mary Valley Rail Trail at Imbil today. Gympie Regional Council
News

GALLERY: 500 people turn out for big opening in Mary Valley

Philippe Coquerand
by
28th Jul 2019 5:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

AROUND 500 people attended the official opening of the Mary Valley Rail Trail today.

The opening event featured live entertainment, a jumping castle to keep the children occupied, face painting and even free bike hire for those wanting to stroll along the new trail.

Xavier Lommerse, Melinda Lommerse, Alexia Broome, Elke Lommerse at the opening of the Mary Valley Rail Trail.
Xavier Lommerse, Melinda Lommerse, Alexia Broome, Elke Lommerse at the opening of the Mary Valley Rail Trail. Gympie Regional Council

The 4.7 kilometre trail has had strong support from the local community as well as rail-trail interest groups, both from within the Gympie region and beyond. The Mary Valley Rail Trail is a re-purposing of the disused rail line between Imbil and Brooloo into a purpose-built, outdoor recreation space.

Councillor Bob Fredman said that the trail will add to the tourist opportunities for the Mary Valley.

Mark Linnett and Craig Madsen at the official opening of the Mary Valley Rail Trail.
Mark Linnett and Craig Madsen at the official opening of the Mary Valley Rail Trail. Gympie Regional Council

"What a wonderful way to showcase the beautiful Mary Valley.

"Everyone will all be able to enjoy this facility for many years to come and I am confident this trail will not only be enjoyed by locals but also attract tourists to the area,” he said.

The Mary Valley Rail Trail has been fully funded by the Queensland Government as part of the 'Mary Valley Recreation Hub' project which includes $300,000 for the Mary Valley Rail Trail and a further $300,000 going towards Imbil's new skate park, which is currently under construction.

brooloo cycling queensland gympie region gympie regional council imbil imbil-brooloo mary valley mary valley rail trail mary valley trail rail trail
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Delays after Bruce Highway crash

    Delays after Bruce Highway crash

    News MOTORISTS travelling south from the Sunshine Coast have been warned to expect delays after a crash on the Bruce Highway at Elimbah.

    The 7 unusual things you missed at the Old Boys' league game

    premium_icon The 7 unusual things you missed at the Old Boys' league game

    Rugby League The crowd did not see the majority of these unusual events.

    'Biggest killer of those aged 14-25 years': MP

    premium_icon 'Biggest killer of those aged 14-25 years': MP

    Health The MP is a former policeman and spokesman for Beyond Blue

    Touching farewell for 'generous, humble mate'

    premium_icon Touching farewell for 'generous, humble mate'

    Community 'Everyone's faith is stronger because of him'