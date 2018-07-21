GALLERY: 50 glamour photos from the 2018 SCIC Ball
CLOSE TO 200 people attended the 2018 Supporting Chemotherapy in Cooloola event on Saturday night.
Held every two years, the ball is a huge event with everyone dressing up in glitz and glamour. This years theme was "Carnival.”
Guests were treated to a three course meal supplied by Zesty Edibles.
Around 8pm Mary-Helen Buchan, Gympie born and raised songwriter entertained the audience with a couple of songs.
