GALLERY: 50 glamour photos from the 2018 SCIC Ball

HAVING A BALL: Adam and Renee Kennedy at the 2018 SCIC Ball on Saturday night. Philippe Coquerand

CLOSE TO 200 people attended the 2018 Supporting Chemotherapy in Cooloola event on Saturday night.

Held every two years, the ball is a huge event with everyone dressing up in glitz and glamour. This years theme was "Carnival.”

Guests were treated to a three course meal supplied by Zesty Edibles.

Around 8pm Mary-Helen Buchan, Gympie born and raised songwriter entertained the audience with a couple of songs.

