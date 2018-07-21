Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HAVING A BALL: Adam and Renee Kennedy at the 2018 SCIC Ball on Saturday night.
HAVING A BALL: Adam and Renee Kennedy at the 2018 SCIC Ball on Saturday night. Philippe Coquerand
News

GALLERY: 50 glamour photos from the 2018 SCIC Ball

Philippe Coquerand
by
21st Jul 2018 9:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLOSE TO 200 people attended the 2018 Supporting Chemotherapy in Cooloola event on Saturday night.

Held every two years, the ball is a huge event with everyone dressing up in glitz and glamour. This years theme was "Carnival.”

Guests were treated to a three course meal supplied by Zesty Edibles.

Around 8pm Mary-Helen Buchan, Gympie born and raised songwriter entertained the audience with a couple of songs.

Check out if your photo was taken by our journalist.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
2018 scic ball civic centre gympie supporting chemotheraphy in cooloola tony perrett
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Hammers denied of grand final berth

    premium_icon Hammers denied of grand final berth

    News Women's side though they would be preparing for a grand final but instead will be sitting on the side lines.

    UPDATE: One person taken to hospital after motorbike crash

    UPDATE: One person taken to hospital after motorbike crash

    News One person was transported to the Gympie hospital.

    'It was huge': Big cat sighted in Sunshine Coast hinterland

    'It was huge': Big cat sighted in Sunshine Coast hinterland

    Offbeat "It was lean and muscular. It was quite beautiful"

    Rugged individuals win from team effort

    premium_icon Rugged individuals win from team effort

    News Winter trees on Mary shows what teamwork can achieve

    Local Partners