GALLERY: 50 faces captured at Gympie IWD breakfast

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY: Gympie Quota club members Heather MacDonnell, Cecily Stretton and Mary Bothams at the International Women's Day breakfast at Gunabul Homestead this morning. Philippe Coquerand

IT'S a special day today for all women in the world as it's International Women's Day.

International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

To kick off the celebration, around 60 women gathered at Gunabul Homestead at 6:30am for a delicious breakfast. It was organised by members of the Gympie Quota club.

The guest speaker for the event was Jenny Blyth who is one of the facilitators of Birthwork - workshops designed to explore the many facets of working with birth. The workshops also promote the reality of peaceful and compassionate birth through growing self-awareness and skills.

