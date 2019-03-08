Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY: Gympie Quota club members Heather MacDonnell, Cecily Stretton and Mary Bothams at the International Women's Day breakfast at Gunabul Homestead this morning.
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY: Gympie Quota club members Heather MacDonnell, Cecily Stretton and Mary Bothams at the International Women's Day breakfast at Gunabul Homestead this morning. Philippe Coquerand
News

GALLERY: 50 faces captured at Gympie IWD breakfast

Philippe Coquerand
by
8th Mar 2019 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

IT'S a special day today for all women in the world as it's International Women's Day.

International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

To kick off the celebration, around 60 women gathered at Gunabul Homestead at 6:30am for a delicious breakfast. It was organised by members of the Gympie Quota club.

The guest speaker for the event was Jenny Blyth who is one of the facilitators of Birthwork - workshops designed to explore the many facets of working with birth. The workshops also promote the reality of peaceful and compassionate birth through growing self-awareness and skills.

Check out the photos from today's breakfast.

gunabul homestead gympie region influential women international women's day international women's day 2019 iwd photo gallery women of gympie
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    SIX FIGURE RATES DEBT: Nearly 100 Gympie homes owe council

    premium_icon SIX FIGURE RATES DEBT: Nearly 100 Gympie homes owe council

    News Almost $1 million is owed in unpaid rates from 93 properties, including houses, rentals, farms and commercial buildings.

    Monster $1.5 million in drugs wiped off Gympie region streets

    premium_icon Monster $1.5 million in drugs wiped off Gympie region...

    News 570 cannabis plants were seized across the region.

    Small landslide 'sinkhole' takes tip off Inskip Point

    premium_icon Small landslide 'sinkhole' takes tip off Inskip Point

    News VIDEO: Shoreline erodes at Inskip Point overnight

    'I nearly killed myself proving to them I was way better'

    premium_icon 'I nearly killed myself proving to them I was way better'

    News Popular Gympie bank owner celebrates 10 year milestone.