GALLERY: 50 faces captured at Gympie IWD breakfast
IT'S a special day today for all women in the world as it's International Women's Day.
International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.
The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.
To kick off the celebration, around 60 women gathered at Gunabul Homestead at 6:30am for a delicious breakfast. It was organised by members of the Gympie Quota club.
The guest speaker for the event was Jenny Blyth who is one of the facilitators of Birthwork - workshops designed to explore the many facets of working with birth. The workshops also promote the reality of peaceful and compassionate birth through growing self-awareness and skills.
Check out the photos from today's breakfast.