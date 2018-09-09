GALLERY: 48 winners and glamour photos from Business Awards

CELEBRATION TIME: Shelley Grambower and Gina Moore enjoyed the 2018 Business Awards on Saturday night.

CELEBRATION TIME: Shelley Grambower and Gina Moore enjoyed the 2018 Business Awards on Saturday night. Philippe Coquerand

THE 2018 Business Awards was a huge success on Saturday night with more than 240 people attending.

The awards night was held at the Civic Centre. Check out the photo gallery of the event.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Winners and Runner-ups:

Educator: Gympie State High School won, Victory College runner up

Not for Profit: Hope Reins won, Job Match runner-up

Work place of Choice: Jacaranda Dental won, Next Generation Electrix runner-up

Tourism Award: Rainbow Beach Horse Rides won, Cooloola Berries runner-up

Business Innovation: Smart Sinks won, Gympie Podiatry runner-up

Marketing: A Beautiful You won, Agents2Go runner-up

Small business: Hamilton Instruments and Electrical won, Velmec runner-up

New business: Branch and Blossom won, Kandanga Kitchen runner-up

Customer service hero: Velmec won, Gingers Farm Fresh runner-up

Business of the year: Farmer and Sun won, Jacaranda Dental runner-up

Judges Choice: Aesthete Film and Photography - Jazmyn Smith

People's Choice Awards: Victory College won